SIOUX CITY -- Stone State Park ranger Jason Dykstra will host a public meeting Tuesday to discuss the park's history and future goals and projects.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.
In addition to the park's history, Dykstra will discuss park funding and Iowa Department of Natural Resources budgeting, future projects, the Friends of Stone State Park and challenges facing the park.
Dykstra also will welcome input from those attending the meeting.
For more information, contact Dykstra at (712) 255-4698.