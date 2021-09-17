Storm causes damage in Sheldon early Friday morning

SHELDON, Iowa -- Parts of Sheldon were damaged in the wee hours Friday morning by a sudden downburst of wind during a storm.
Peter Rogers, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said the windstorm occurred sometime around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Top wind speeds were somewhere between 60 and 70 miles an hour, though the wind may have reached 80 miles an hour in some locations.
The intense winds lasted just a few minutes, Rogers said.
"There was a strong burst of wind that dropped from the base of the thunderstorm, hits the ground, it can't go through the ground, so it spreads out in a lot of different directions," he said, explaining what a downburst is.
Jared Johnson, O'Brien County Emergency Management coordinator, said in an email Friday that some power lines and tree limbs were knocked down in the storm and a business plaza at 101 N. Runger Ave. in Sheldon suffered "substantial roof damage."
Photos of the strip mall show its roof blown off entirely.
Businesses in the strip mall include a nail salon, a Chinese restaurant, another salon, a Mexican restaurant, an Edward Jones financial office, an agricultural services firm and a credit union.
A phone call to the credit union, North Star Community Credit Union, was redirected to another branch. An employee reported that the Sheldon branch was closed due to the storm damage. In a social media comment, North Star wrote that "we will be closed for a while" and that credit union members can still conduct business through the Cherokee branch.
"Please send prayers to all who were affected by the storms last night including the small businesses and their owners who are so vital to our community," the Sheldon Chamber & Development Corporation wrote in a social media post.
Sheldon Nails and Spa, another occupant of the building, shared a photo of the damaged building in a social media post and wrote that the storm damage might cause them to be closed for an undetermined period of time.
"I'm sorry to have to announce this! something bad happened to our store today! We may be closed for a while!" the salon's Facebook post said.