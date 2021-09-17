Storm causes damage in Sheldon early Friday morning

SHELDON, Iowa -- Parts of Sheldon were damaged in the wee hours Friday morning by a sudden downburst of wind during a storm.

Peter Rogers, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said the windstorm occurred sometime around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Top wind speeds were somewhere between 60 and 70 miles an hour, though the wind may have reached 80 miles an hour in some locations.

The intense winds lasted just a few minutes, Rogers said.

"There was a strong burst of wind that dropped from the base of the thunderstorm, hits the ground, it can't go through the ground, so it spreads out in a lot of different directions," he said, explaining what a downburst is.

Jared Johnson, O'Brien County Emergency Management coordinator, said in an email Friday that some power lines and tree limbs were knocked down in the storm and a business plaza at 101 N. Runger Ave. in Sheldon suffered "substantial roof damage."

Photos of the strip mall show its roof blown off entirely.

Businesses in the strip mall include a nail salon, a Chinese restaurant, another salon, a Mexican restaurant, an Edward Jones financial office, an agricultural services firm and a credit union.