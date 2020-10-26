Storm dumps more than 4 inches of snow on Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxlanders were digging out from a storm Monday that dumped 2 to 6 inches of snow on much of the area over the weekend.
Sioux City received a total of 4.2 inches of the white stuff, according to the Sioux Falls National Weather Service.
Sunday's accumulation of roughly 3 inches broke Sioux City's previous record for Oct. 25 of 0.7 inches, which was set back in 1918.
Higher 48-hour snowfall totals were seen in Yankton, 6 inches, and Rock Valley, 5 inches. Lower amounts of snow were recorded in Orange City, 3.5 inches; Cherokee, 3 inches; Remsen, 2.8 inches; and Storm Lake, 2 inches.
