Storm dumps more than 4 inches of snow on Sioux City
Snow Sunday Oct. 25

Downtown Sioux City is seen through a haze of snow Sunday afternoon. Sunday's snowfall total of roughly 3 inches in Sioux City broke a record that had stood since 1918. 

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxlanders were digging out from a storm Monday that dumped 2 to 6 inches of snow on much of the area over the weekend.

Sioux City received a total of 4.2 inches of the white stuff, according to the Sioux Falls National Weather Service. 

Sunday's accumulation of roughly 3 inches broke Sioux City's previous record for Oct. 25 of 0.7 inches, which was set back in 1918.

Higher 48-hour snowfall totals were seen in Yankton, 6 inches, and Rock Valley, 5 inches. Lower amounts of snow were recorded in Orange City, 3.5 inches; Cherokee, 3 inches; Remsen, 2.8 inches; and Storm Lake, 2 inches. 

Sunday snowfall breaks 102-year-old record in Sioux City
