Storm Lake man claims $250,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa — A Storm Lake man has won a $250,000 lottery prize, the Iowa Lottery announced Tuesday. 

Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Brew, 1201 E. Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake, according to an Iowa Lottery press release. 

He claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

The $250,000 Extreme Cash game is a $20 scratch game that features 16 top prizes of $250,000, 16 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.55, according to the Iowa Lottery. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

