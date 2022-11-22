Storm Lake man claims $250,000 lottery prize

Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Brew, 1201 E. Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.

The $250,000 Extreme Cash game is a $20 scratch game that features 16 top prizes of $250,000, 16 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.55, according to the Iowa Lottery. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.