Storm Lake man wins $250,000 lottery prize in "Extreme Cash" scratch game

CLIVE, Iowa — A Storm Lake man has won a $250,000 lottery prize, the Iowa Lottery announced Tuesday.
Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Brew, 1201 E. Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.
He claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
The $250,000 Extreme Cash game is a $20 scratch game that features 16 top prizes of $250,000, 16 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.55, according to the Iowa Lottery.
A Powerball ticket winning $150,000 in Saturday's drawing was sold at a Sioux City convenience store. The ticket matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Powerball, a combination that normally wins a $50,000 prize. But the person added the Power Play option.
Daryl Ingram first thought he won $100 in Monday's Powerball drawing, a total that was exciting enough. After having the ticket scanned where he'd bought it, he realized he'd misread one of the winning numbers and had actually won $1 million.