{{featured_button_text}}
Storm Lake Mark Prosser immigration

Storm Lake Public Safety Director and Chief of Police Mark Prosser, who is retiring on Dec. 31, has been named the director of pastoral planning for the Diocese of Sioux City.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Storm Lake Public Safety Director Mark Prosser has been named the director of pastoral planning for the Diocese of Sioux City.

Prosser, who has spent more than 40 years in law enforcement, will retire from his Storm Lake post on Dec. 31. He will begin his duties with the diocese on Feb. 3.

[Read more: Outspoken Prosser brings welcoming message to Storm Lake immigrants.]

In his new role, Prosser, who is an ordained deacon in the Catholic church, will direct and lead diocesan-wide efforts to fully and consistently implement the goals of the Ministry 2025 Pastoral Plan.

"It seemed very interesting to me," Prosser said in a news release from the diocese. "As a deacon and an active parish member, I have always enjoyed serving the church and working on behalf of the church and the faith. I am deeply honored to have been selected. I am looking forward to working with priests and laity across Northwest Iowa."

Career became vocation for retiring editor of Sioux City's Catholic Globe
Columnists: Nick Hytrek

Career became vocation for retiring editor of Sioux City's Catholic Globe

Bishop Walker Nickless said Prosser's organization skills and experience of "getting things done" in his law enforcement career made him a good fit for the position.

"Most importantly, he is a deacon of our diocese," Nickless said. "He knows most of the priests and all of the deacons in our parishes. He has an easy accessibility to our parish communities and can help them in their planning."

Storm Lake Mark Prosser immigration

Mark Prosser, Storm Lake public safety director and chief of police, stands at a building decorated with murals of flags representing the countries of the city's immigrants. Prosser will receive the Keepers of the American Dream award in Washington, D.C., in November for his work as a proponent of immigrants in Storm Lake and beyond.

Prosser said he will be able to work with parishes, new parish groups, pastors and their appointed committees "to bring the new organizational structure of the diocese together."

An East St. Louis, Illinois, native, Prosser was named Storm Lake police chief in 1989 after spending 10 years with the O'Fallon, Illinois, police department. He has held the position for 30 years and has been Storm Lake's public safety director for 19 years.

He is the chair of the Buena Vista County 911 Board, serves on the Buena Vista County DECAT Board and is a charter member of the Storm Lake Diversity Committee. 

He and his wife, Dawn, managing editor of The Catholic Globe for the Diocese of Sioux City, have one adult daughter and five grandchildren.

Sioux City Diocese reveals list of 28 priests credibly accused of abusing minors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments