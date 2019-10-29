Mark Prosser, Storm Lake public safety director and chief of police, stands at a building decorated with murals of flags representing the countries of the city's immigrants. Prosser will receive the Keepers of the American Dream award in Washington, D.C., in November for his work as a proponent of immigrants in Storm Lake and beyond.
In his new role, Prosser, who is an ordained deacon in the Catholic church, will direct and lead diocesan-wide efforts to fully and consistently implement the goals of the Ministry 2025 Pastoral Plan.
"It seemed very interesting to me," Prosser said in a news release from the diocese. "As a deacon and an active parish member, I have always enjoyed serving the church and working on behalf of the church and the faith. I am deeply honored to have been selected. I am looking forward to working with priests and laity across Northwest Iowa."
Bishop Walker Nickless said Prosser's organization skills and experience of "getting things done" in his law enforcement career made him a good fit for the position.
"Most importantly, he is a deacon of our diocese," Nickless said. "He knows most of the priests and all of the deacons in our parishes. He has an easy accessibility to our parish communities and can help them in their planning."
Prosser said he will be able to work with parishes, new parish groups, pastors and their appointed committees "to bring the new organizational structure of the diocese together."
An East St. Louis, Illinois, native, Prosser was named Storm Lake police chief in 1989 after spending 10 years with the O'Fallon, Illinois, police department. He has held the position for 30 years and has been Storm Lake's public safety director for 19 years.
He is the chair of the Buena Vista County 911 Board, serves on the Buena Vista County DECAT Board and is a charter member of the Storm Lake Diversity Committee.
He and his wife, Dawn, managing editor of The Catholic Globe for the Diocese of Sioux City, have one adult daughter and five grandchildren.