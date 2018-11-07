STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Police in Storm Lake are seeking information on a Tuesday night armed robbery of a convenience store.
According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 9:46 p.m. to Casey's General Store, 825 Flindt Dr., in reference to a holdup alarm.
Staff at the convenience store told officers that a black male suspect, described as between 6 feet 1 inch and 6 feet 3 inches in height and around 220 pounds, wearing a black zip up hooded coat, gray sweatpants, white shoes, neon gloves and a black mask, had entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled on foot northbound from the store.
After searching the area, officers were not able to locate the suspect.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010 or the Buena Vista County Communications Center at 712-749-2525.