Storm Lake restaurant owner thankful for career steeped in service

"I didn’t want people to be alone on Thanksgiving,” Bosley says. “So, our staff began preparing food for people to enjoy on the holiday and it soon grew. We now serve more than 700 at Lake Avenue Lounge, a place we have an interest in. We have to turn away volunteers because we have so much help.”

Tyson Fresh Meats awarded Bosley a grant for $2,500 in November to assist with the effort.

"I don’t sleep much in the days before Thanksgiving as there is so much to do,” Bosley says. “Thankfully, we have so much help on that day, I get to spend most of the actual meal walking around and visiting with people who attend.”

At last fall's ninth annual Thanksgiving feed, the downtown restaurant served more than 700 people.

The energy from that special Thanksgiving celebration, in many ways, fuels the restaurateur for months, keeping Bosley the business leader fired up for a future of service in and around Storm Lake.

"Originally, I wanted to study nursing because I’d worked at a nursing home,” she says of an early career goal. “Once I got into the restaurant business, I realized how much I enjoyed it. I look at it this way: I’m still helping people; I’m serving them, and I’m passionate about doing it right.”