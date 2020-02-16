Storm Lake restaurant owner thankful for career steeped in service

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A month after completing her classwork at Buena Vista University, Cindy Bosley purchased a Storm Lake restaurant site and its contents.
Twenty-five years after Bosley's restaurant, BozWellz Pub and Eaterie, opened for business on Feb. 6, 1995, it's still going strong.
Bosley was feted as one of “40 Women to Watch in the Hospitality Industry.” She was one of just two from Northwest Iowa to make the list, joining Julie Schoenherr, owner of SoHo Kitchen & Bar in downtown Sioux City. Schoenherr was elected to the Sioux City Council last fall.
Bosley recently attended a reception for those on the list and received a plaque presented by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“I gave Governor Reynolds a hug and stepped on her foot in the process,” Bosley says with a laugh. “I leaned close to her and said, ‘Governor, I’m on your foot, and I can’t get off of it!’”
The story leads to more laughter from a pair of Bosley’s employees. Much of her restaurant and catering crew, a number that counts about 20, has been with her from the start, allowing one of northwest Iowa’s chief creators of cheesecakes, desserts, pasta dishes, and more, to grow along with Storm Lake, her hometown.
BozWellz Pub and Eaterie has earned praise for offering a free Thanksgiving meal. The event sprang from a conversation she witnessed at her restaurant nearly a decade ago. Nine women sat at lunch sharing details of how they’d spent Thanksgiving alone. Most of their children, they disclosed, celebrated the holiday with their immediate families while gearing up for Black Friday sales in bigger cities.
"I didn’t want people to be alone on Thanksgiving,” Bosley says. “So, our staff began preparing food for people to enjoy on the holiday and it soon grew. We now serve more than 700 at Lake Avenue Lounge, a place we have an interest in. We have to turn away volunteers because we have so much help.”
Tyson Fresh Meats awarded Bosley a grant for $2,500 in November to assist with the effort.
"I don’t sleep much in the days before Thanksgiving as there is so much to do,” Bosley says. “Thankfully, we have so much help on that day, I get to spend most of the actual meal walking around and visiting with people who attend.”
At last fall's ninth annual Thanksgiving feed, the downtown restaurant served more than 700 people.
The energy from that special Thanksgiving celebration, in many ways, fuels the restaurateur for months, keeping Bosley the business leader fired up for a future of service in and around Storm Lake.
"Originally, I wanted to study nursing because I’d worked at a nursing home,” she says of an early career goal. “Once I got into the restaurant business, I realized how much I enjoyed it. I look at it this way: I’m still helping people; I’m serving them, and I’m passionate about doing it right.”
"We’ve kept incredibly busy here and with our growing catering enterprise. And, we received an honor from the Iowa Restaurant Association in our 25th year in business.”
Bosley says Buena Vista University, where went through the spring commencement ceremony three months after she started her restaurant, has played a vital role in her career. She focused on entrepreneurship, accounting, marketing and more.
“I was working full-time (at G. Williqours Restaurant) and being a full-time mother when I decided to go back to school,” she says. “It took me three years to earn my associate’s degree at Iowa Central Community College. I then took night classes at BVU in Spencer for a few years until spending my last year on campus in Storm Lake.
“I studied. I worked at it,” she adds. “I had a goal, and I made it.”