STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Some businesses on the east side of Storm Lake were evacuated and streets shut down Tuesday afternoon after a suspicious black case was abandoned near fuel pumps.
According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 2:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to Star Energy, 1504 East Fourth St., where the suspicious package was left by a fuel pump. Police found the case sitting between two diesel fuel pumps with no one around it.
Star Energy staff told officers the black case was not part of their equipment, and they didn't know why it was placed there.
Storm Lake police subsequently closed East Fourth Street from Geisinger Road to Expansion Blvd. and Vilas Road from Richland to Fourth Street. Some nearby businesses were asked to evacuate, while others were monitored by police.
The Storm Lake Fire Department was dispatched to the scene to stand by along with the Buena Vista County EMS. The Storm Lake Police Department also placed barricades at intersections to control the traffic.
The Iowa State Field Marshal's Office sent bomb technicians to the scene. The technicians X-rayed the case and determined it was safe. There were no threatening materials inside, and the case was seized by the Storm Lake Police Department.
Streets in the area reopened around 8:19 p.m.
Anyone with information on the black case is encouraged to call the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010.