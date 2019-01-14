Try 1 month for 99¢

STORM LAKE, IOWA -- Storm Lake police have charged a 17-year-old girl with harassment in connection with an social media conversation. 

According to a statement from the Storm Lake Police Department, officers responded to Storm Lake High School at 1:50 p.m. Thursday in reference to a threat.

After meeting with school staff and several witnesses, investigators determined that two Storm Lake High School students, a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, engaged in a social media conversation that escalated into harassing statements being made by the 17-year-old.

A third person, whom police have identified as an 18-year-old Sioux City woman, also allegedly engaged in the online conversation and reportedly threatened to use a firearm against the 15-year-old.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor. She was processed and released to an adult pending a court date in juvenile court. The Storm Lake Police Department is currently searching for the 18-year-old woman with the help of the Sioux City Police Department.

