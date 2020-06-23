Storm Lake trailer destroyed by fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A trailer was destroyed by fire Monday in Storm Lake.

Firefighters were dispatched to a trailer on fire at 12:29 p.m. in the 600 block of West Eighth St.

According to a statement from the Storm Lake Fire Department, the owner of the residence was asleep inside and awakened by the fire. He escaped without injury.

The fire is believed to have started in the north bedroom. The cause remains under investigation.

The statement said the trailer and its contents are considered a total loss.

