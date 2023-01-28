 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm Lake woman flown to hospital after Friday crash in Buena Vista County

STORM LAKE, IOWA -- A Storm Lake woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Buena Vista County. 

According to a minimal crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th St. 

Ann Krummen, 40, was driving a 2022 GMC Terrain eastbound on 600th St. and failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign, before her vehicle collided in the intersection with a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, which was driven by Michael Sly, 37, of Dallas Center, Iowa. 

Krummen was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center via Wings Air Ambulance.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the collision, according to the State Patrol. 

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

