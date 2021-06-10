Storm Lake woman killed in Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake, Iowa, woman was killed Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash south of Cherokee.

At 10:24 a.m., Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash, which occurred on C63 near R Avenue.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, Denise Betts was westbound on C63 when she struck the rear of a road grader operated by Kelly Ebel. A motorcycle operated by Everett Paeper then struck the rear of Betts' vehicle.

A passenger in Betts’ vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was identified as Naomi Benna. Both Paeper and Betts suffered serious injuries, according to the statement. Ebel was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was also assisted by the Aurelia Fire Department, Wings One, Cherokee Regional Medical Center and Aurelia Police Department.

