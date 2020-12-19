Storm Lake won't host overnight RAGBRAI stop due to COVID-19 uncertainty, lack of space

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The City of Storm Lake has decided against being the host of an overnight RABRAI stop next year due to COVID-19 concerns and because there are few places for riders to stay.

According to a notice posted on the city's website, the city received input from a RAGBRAI Advisory board, volunteers, local law enforcement, local health officials and school officials. A decision was reached that hosting part of the ride would not work out in 2021.

Storm Lake had been slated to be an overnight stop in the 2020 RAGBRAI, which was postponed to July 2021 due to the pandemic. The 2020 route was to start in Le Mars.

"While we were excited to be chosen as an overnight stop for 2020, we are facing hurdles in 2021 that include strain on local essential workers, an uncertain time frame for COVID-19 vaccinations, and uncertainty over continued infection rates from the virus," the city wrote in its statement.

"Additionally, concerns exist with having adequate housing for riders as there is a reluctance to host individuals in private homes or school facilities. A lack of housing is a difficult aspect to manage to ensure success for this event," the statement continued.