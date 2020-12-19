Storm Lake won't host overnight RAGBRAI stop due to COVID-19 uncertainty, lack of space

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The City of Storm Lake has decided against being the host of an overnight RABRAI stop next year due to COVID-19 concerns and because there are few places for riders to stay.
According to a notice posted on the city's website, the city received input from a RAGBRAI Advisory board, volunteers, local law enforcement, local health officials and school officials. A decision was reached that hosting part of the ride would not work out in 2021.
Storm Lake had been slated to be an overnight stop in the 2020 RAGBRAI, which was postponed to July 2021 due to the pandemic. The 2020 route was to start in Le Mars.
"While we were excited to be chosen as an overnight stop for 2020, we are facing hurdles in 2021 that include strain on local essential workers, an uncertain time frame for COVID-19 vaccinations, and uncertainty over continued infection rates from the virus," the city wrote in its statement.
"Additionally, concerns exist with having adequate housing for riders as there is a reluctance to host individuals in private homes or school facilities. A lack of housing is a difficult aspect to manage to ensure success for this event," the statement continued.
"Further, planning needs to start now for the event. The ongoing issues surrounding the pandemic make it is impossible to begin that process in a timely manner. Local RAGBRAI volunteers are continuing to focus their efforts at their respective work locations during this difficult time."
RAGBRAI, shorthand for the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, attracts thousands of riders for a multiple-day trek across the state. The tradition dates back to 1973, when two Des Moines Register staffers and assorted others rode bicycles across the state, beginning their route that year in Sioux City and ending in Davenport a few days later.
Some elements of RAGBRAI 2021 (the route in particular) remain unsettled, as the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing despite the limited rollout of a vaccine this past week.
"During these uncertain times, we want you to know that we have your best interests in mind. While we’re optimistic that we’ll be able to host a safe RAGBRAI, if the event is canceled, you’ll be notified via email and will be able to choose between a full refund, a deferral to the 2022 event, or an entry into our virtual ride – RAGBRAI Virtually the Best Bicycle Ride," RAGBRAI wrote to prospective 2021 riders on its website.
