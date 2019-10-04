SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Library and the Art Center are teaming up for an art-themed storytime Saturday.
The free event, which will feature Dr. Seuss's newest book, "Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum," begins at 11 a.m. at the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St.
Songs and hands-on activities extend the story beyond the pages at this family-friendly event, which will teach children to perceive art using Dr. Seuss's advice, "Look it over. Think it over. Talk it over."
Parking is available at the Art Center and all metered spots are free on weekends.