SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City seniors say street and sidewalk repairs, senior discounts and lower property taxes are top concerns that the city should address, according to the results of a new senior living survey.
A total of 356 surveys were completed by residents age 55 or older, their family members or caretakers between Aug. 31 and Sept. 30. The survey was developed by Sioux City's Seniors Advisory Committee in effort to enrich and enhance the quality of life for the senior population. Survey topics included transportation, housing and health care services.
"We plan to use these top 10 areas of concern as our planning tool for the next year. We plan on meeting with different city departments regarding these areas of concern and trying to work with agencies that have something to do with that to try to create some solutions for these problems," said Ann Brodersen, who chairs the committee, which has only been in existence for a year.
Eight-eight percent of survey respondents said they plan to remain in the community as they age. Thirty-two percent rated Sioux City as a "very good" place for people to live as they age, while 34 percent described it as a "good" place. The community received high ratings in the availability of volunteer opportunities for seniors (84 percent) and activities geared toward seniors (65 percent).
Respondents were evenly split on whether the city provides well-maintained, safe parks with adequate access to benches and public restrooms. A majority of respondents who answered questions about the availability of affordable home health care services and in-home care services, including health, personal care and housekeeping, said the community came up short.
While the Seniors Advisory Committee will be working with various city departments and committees, as well as local service agencies to try to address these needs, property taxes is an area that the committee found they won't be able to impact, especially for middle income residents. A tax credit is available for low-income residents through the Woodbury County Treasurer's Office. The committee advises other residents to reach out to their state legislators.
Brodersen said another need committee members noted in the comments section of the survey was seniors' desire for two-bedroom houses that don't have basements. Seniors on a fixed income, she said, can't afford to move into a $200,000 or $300,000 home or rent a $1,000 a month apartment.
"You don't see a lot of those on the market right now. I don't know of any here in Sioux City," she said of the simple, affordable homes. "I've seen them in other communities like Ames. Those seem to be something that people in this age group are looking for."