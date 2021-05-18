Street to be named after WITCC construction program

SIOUX CITY -- Western Iowa Tech Community College will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the college’s construction program by unveiling an honorary street name, “WITCC Way,” in recognition of the program’s contributions to the community.

The construction program started in 1970 in Ida Grove, Iowa. Over the past 50 years, the program has taught students skills in carpentry, drywalling, interior finishing, and roofing while also providing a steady stream of skilled workers into the Siouxland industry, according to a news release.

Throughout the course of the program, students have built dozens of homes now occupied by Siouxland families. Several of the project homes are located on Brentwood Street in Sioux City. To recognize its contribution to the Siouxland community, the City of Sioux City has given the 700th block of Brentwood Street the honorary name “WITCC Way.”

The program has a partnership with the Siouxland Home Builders Association and each year the Association secures financing, land and materials for a project home and WITCC students actively participate in building the home. The home is then sold to a new homeowner.

The street name unveiling will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 718 Brentwood St. with an open house of the current project home to follow.

