String of Sioux City burglaries, vehicle thefts tied to juveniles

SIOUX CITY — Multiple juveniles, ranging in age from 12 to 15, have been charged in connection with recent burglaries and vehicle thefts in Sioux City, according to police.

Over the past seven weeks, the Sioux City Police Department has been investigating burglaries at gas stations, vape shops and a gun shop. The department made the announcement in a statement issued Thursday.

According to the statement, two girls, ages 13 and 14, were charged with a burglary at Sarg's Mini Mart, 2329 West Second St., which occurred on Thursday.

Five males between the ages of 12 and 15 were charged in connection with Nov. 26 and Dec. 2 burglaries at the Brew, 2026 Riverside Boulevard.

The department also disclosed that five vehicles were reported stolen in the city on Wednesday. All of the stolen vehicles had keys left in them.

"On today's date, two juvenile males, both 14 years old, were arrested after fleeing from a stolen vehicle," the department said in the statement.

In addition to the charges related to operating stolen vehicles, those two 14-year-olds have also been charged with burglaries to American Brothers in Arms, Chasing Clouds Vape, Kure Vape, Bacon Creek General Store and Select Mart.

The investigation is ongoing. Criminal charges will be filed against several others who were involved in this string of burglaries, according to the statement.