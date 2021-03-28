Strong winds, dangerous fire conditions expected Monday

SIOUX CITY -- The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is warning that strong winds will contribute to dangerous fire conditions Monday afternoon and evening in much of Northwest Iowa, Northeast Nebraska, and Southeast South Dakota.

Both a wind advisory and a red flag warning will be in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Monday in large portions of Siouxland, including Woodbury and Plymouth counties in Iowa, Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska, and Union County in South Dakota.

The wind advisory also will include Osceola, Dickinson, Sioux, O'Brien, Clay, Cherokee, Buena Vista, and Ida counties in Iowa. The red flag warning will include all previously mentioned counties, plus Lyon County in Iowa, Clay and Yankton counties in South Dakota, and numerous other South Dakota counties.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

In the affected areas, south to southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Extra caution should be used when driving. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

