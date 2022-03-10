 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Structure fire breaks out Thursday night in Riverside

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue crews battled a structure fire Thursday night in Riverside.

Firefighters responded to 3601 Sioux River Road at 6:24 p.m.

As the sun set and darkness fell, flames and smoke billowed from the green Morton building's west side. 

Firefighters pulled hose lines through large garage doors into the structure, deployed an ariel ladder over the roof, and removed large pieces of metal from the building. At one point, an RV and SUV were driven out of one of the garage doors. 

Firefighters were still on the scene as of 8 p.m. 

No additional information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Stay with siouxcityjournal.com for updates.

