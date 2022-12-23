Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park to close for season

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — The Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville will close for the season on Jan. 1.

The range is open daily March 1-Dec. 31 each year, weather and site conditions permitting. It is closed only on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

A daily or annual use permit is required to use the range, and shooters must register at the check-in station. Daily $10 permits can be purchased at the site and $50 individual or family annual permits can be purchased online through the Woodbury County Conservation Board website at www.woodburyparks.org.