Stub Gray Shooting Range reopens

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- The Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville reopened for the season on Sunday.

The range is open daily from March 1 to Dec. 31 each year with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas, weather and site conditions permitting. Woodbury County Conservation Board staff may close the range during rainy, stormy or muddy conditions. Users are encouraged to check with park staff on the range's status.

A daily or annual use permit is required to use the range. Daily $10 permits can be purchased at the site and $50 individual or family annual permits can be purchased online through the Conservation Board website at www.woodburyparks.org. Shooters are required to register at the check-in station.

