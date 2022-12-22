 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Stub Gray Shooting Range to close for season

  • 0
Gun range 2

The Stub Gray Shooting Range near Correctionville, Iowa, is shown in a 2015 Journal file photo. The range, located in Little Sioux Park, has closed for the season.

 Mike Bell

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- The Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville will close for the season on Jan. 1.

The range will reopen on March 1.

The range is open daily March 1-Dec. 31 each year, weather and site conditions permitting. It is closed only on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

A daily or annual use permit is required to use the range, and shooters must register at the check-in station. Daily $10 permits can be purchased at the site and $50 individual or family annual permits can be purchased online through the Woodbury County Conservation Board website at www.woodburyparks.org.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru’s new president reshuffles cabinet as Mexico ties tested

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News