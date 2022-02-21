 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stub Gray Shooting Range to reopen for season

Gun range 1

Tyler Griffin, of Sioux City, takes aim at a target at the Stub Gray Shooting Range near Correctionville, Iowa, in August 2015. The shooting range will reopen for the season on March 1.

 Mike Bell

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- The Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville is expected to open for the season on March 1.

The range is usually open daily March 1-Dec. 31 each year, weather and site conditions permitting. It is closed only on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Shooters are required to register at the park's check-in station.

A daily or annual use permit is required to use the range. Daily $10 permits can be purchased at the site and $50 individual or family annual permits can be purchased online through the Woodbury County Conservation Board website at www.woodburyparks.org.

