Students return to college dorms, as COVID-19 makes for an unusual academic year

SIOUX CITY -- Students at colleges in the Sioux City metro this weekend began streaming back to on-campus housing, even as the COVID-19 pandemic looms over the academic year.

At Briar Cliff University, on-campus residents -- mostly student athletes -- moved back to campus this weekend, as they did at Morningside College and the University of South Dakota.

All these colleges suspended in-person instruction abruptly this spring as the pandemic began to take hold. Many students moved back home and continued their studies on computers. Over the months that followed, each college formulated its own plan for resuming classes in the fall.

In-person instruction at USD and Morningside will end at Thanksgiving this fall. Briar Cliff, meanwhile, isn't planning to have classroom instruction on Fridays. Masks will be required, in some capacity, at all the colleges.

At Morningside, 18-year-old freshman Brian Nathaniel, a Sioux City native, said he's made peace with whatever the pandemic will bring during his first year on campus.

"Yeah, it sucks, but just hoping for the best is the best thing you can do right now," said Nathaniel, who plans to major in international affairs, with a minor in computer science. He moved into the Dimmitt Hall dormitory on Sunday.