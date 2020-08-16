Students return to college dorms, as COVID-19 makes for an unusual academic year

SIOUX CITY -- Students at colleges in the Sioux City metro this weekend began streaming back to on-campus housing, even as the COVID-19 pandemic looms over the academic year.
At Briar Cliff University, on-campus residents -- mostly student athletes -- moved back to campus this weekend, as they did at Morningside College and the University of South Dakota.
All these colleges suspended in-person instruction abruptly this spring as the pandemic began to take hold. Many students moved back home and continued their studies on computers. Over the months that followed, each college formulated its own plan for resuming classes in the fall.
In-person instruction at USD and Morningside will end at Thanksgiving this fall. Briar Cliff, meanwhile, isn't planning to have classroom instruction on Fridays. Masks will be required, in some capacity, at all the colleges.
At Morningside, 18-year-old freshman Brian Nathaniel, a Sioux City native, said he's made peace with whatever the pandemic will bring during his first year on campus.
"Yeah, it sucks, but just hoping for the best is the best thing you can do right now," said Nathaniel, who plans to major in international affairs, with a minor in computer science. He moved into the Dimmitt Hall dormitory on Sunday.
Nathaniel said he is somewhat concerned that COVID-19 could bring his first semester of college to a sudden end -- that's what happened during his last semester at East High School -- but he isn't terribly concerned about the virus itself.
"Personally, I'm not (worried about COVID-19). Like, if I get it, I get it, it happens. It's at the point that everyone's probably going to get it at some point. So I'm not like super scared," he said.
The number of students at Morningside living on campus, and the number of freshmen moving into on-campus housing this fall, actually went up this year, according to data from the college.
Morningside has implemented a color-coded coronavirus risk-assessment matrix, with the colors corresponding to the degree that COVID-19 is threatening the community and college. The matrix goes from green to red, with green representing a scenario with very low COVID-19 risk in the community, and red representing a very high level of risk. "Operation level red" could trigger remote learning once again.
Currently Morningside is at "operation level yellow," a low- to moderate- degree of COVID-19 risk.
Students at Morningside will be required to wear masks in all academic buildings, but not inside student housing. Officials do plan to encourage masks in some portions of the dormitory buildings.
"We are asking that, in lounges, they are wearing masks," said Caroline Black, area coordinator for Dimmitt Hall.
