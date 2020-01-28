'Success Kid' mom demands 'vile' Steve King remove son's photo from campaign ad

WALL LAKE, Iowa -- The mother of a young boy in a meme commonly known as "Success Kid" is demanding that Rep. Steve King stop using the image in a fundraising ad.

"I recently learned that Iowa Representative Steve King is using my copyrighted photograph of my minor son, Sam, known as “Success Kid” to raise money in a “Fund our Memes” online campaign, also implying that he has some kind of ownership in it," Laney Griner wrote on Twitter.

Griner had her attorney send King a cease and desist order to remove from his website the copyrighted photo of her young son, Samuel, "which depicts him with a determined look on his and a clinched fist. Griner also demanded that the Iowa Republican "issue a statement to acknowledge that the image was taken without our permission and endorsement," refund any money raised from "misusing" the meme.

“Success Kid’s” is about positivity and celebrates achievement," Griner tweeted. "Neither I, my son, nor “Success Kid” have any affiliation with Representative King, nor would we have ever agreed to this use.

"Just so it’s clear - I have/would never give permission for use of my son’s photo to promote any agenda of this vile man or that disgusting party," she said.