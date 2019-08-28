SIOUX CITY -- Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the celebrated pilot of the "Miracle on the Hudson" in 2008, paid tribute Wednesday to the late Al Haynes, who pulled a miraculous landing of his own two decades earlier.
"The world has lost a great man, who led a crew who accomplished a great thing, saving the lives of many just over 30 years ago - Captain Al Haynes, a name that pilots mention with reverence," Sullenberger said in a series of tweets, which linked to The Journal's story this week on Haynes, who died Sunday at age 87.
Haynes was the captain of United Airlines Flight 232, bound for Denver to Chicago on July 19, 1989. Somewhere over Northwest Iowa, the Dc-10 jet "experienced the catastrophic uncontained failure of the center engine, resulting in the loss of all hydraulic systems, and making the flight controls inoperative," Sullenberger noted.
"He and his crew had 40 minutes to devise and practice a way of flying their airplane that did not require the use of flight controls. They managed not only to make it to an airport, but actually land on a runway in Sioux City, IA," Sullenberger tweeted. "They and the first responders and medical personnel saved over half the 296 people on board."
185 passengers survived, while 112 died.
Sullenberger, a retired American Airlines pilot, was at the helm of US Airways Flight 1549 on Jan. 15, 2009. After both engines were disabled by a bird strike, shortly after takeoff, Sullenberger and air traffic controller Pat Harten managed to safely land the jet in the Hudson River off Manhattan. All 155 people aboard survived.
Sullenberger noted Haynes called him after the Hudson River landing and "graciously offered me the benefit of his experience, and I had the chance to meet him and his flight crew."
"He was a very humble man who had the respect of an entire profession that looked up to his flight as a stellar example of how one leads in a crisis, and he exhibited those qualities in every area of his life," Sullenberger tweeted. "I will miss him."
Sullenberger's heroism and the events after the water landing was the basis for the 2016 motion picture, "Sully," in which he was portrayed by Tom Hanks. In a TV movie that depicted the events of Flight 232, Haynes was portrayed by Charlton Heston.