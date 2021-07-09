Summer lunch program sees another successful summer

SIOUX CITY -- Children ages 1-18 in Sioux City have one month left of free breakfast and lunch sacks this summer.

With increased distribution sites, many don’t have to go far to get their meals.

The yearly summer food service program started on June 7 and has served more than 250,000 meals.

While the numbers aren’t quite as high as last year, Rich Luze, the school district's Food Services supervisor, said they're up from other summers. Once July hits, Luze said the numbers tend to drop but he hopes they will pick up for the remaining month.

There are 31 sites where students can pick up meals - an increase compared to last year’s 28 sites. Because the summer school is in almost all of the elementary schools, it helped the number of sites increase, Luze said.

The program is taking the meals to the students. The COVID-19 pandemic allowed the school to do grab and go meals instead of sit-down meals. Luze said this is more convenient for the students and has increased the attendance numbers.

Some neighborhoods are traveling in groups to pick up meals. The kids and a few parents will gather and walk to the sites, and then drop off each other at home afterwards, Luze said.

