Summer lunch program sees another successful summer

SIOUX CITY -- Children ages 1-18 in Sioux City have one month left of free breakfast and lunch sacks this summer.
With increased distribution sites, many don’t have to go far to get their meals.
The yearly summer food service program started on June 7 and has served more than 250,000 meals.
While the numbers aren’t quite as high as last year, Rich Luze, the school district's Food Services supervisor, said they're up from other summers. Once July hits, Luze said the numbers tend to drop but he hopes they will pick up for the remaining month.
There are 31 sites where students can pick up meals - an increase compared to last year’s 28 sites. Because the summer school is in almost all of the elementary schools, it helped the number of sites increase, Luze said.
The program is taking the meals to the students. The COVID-19 pandemic allowed the school to do grab and go meals instead of sit-down meals. Luze said this is more convenient for the students and has increased the attendance numbers.
Some neighborhoods are traveling in groups to pick up meals. The kids and a few parents will gather and walk to the sites, and then drop off each other at home afterwards, Luze said.
Normally, the program has two brightly designed school buses acting as mobile food trucks to six locations. The grab and go meals allowed the program to add five yellow buses to deliver to more sites.
“Each one of them makes three stopes so that’s 15 extra places we can get to,” he said.
The program is federally funded to provide free meals to any child in the area, not just Sioux City Schools students.
The summer menu meets the same dietary guidelines as food served during the school year. The grab and go meals vary each day, with cold breakfasts and either warm or cold lunches.
Some of the lunches include cheeseburgers, pizza, lasagna and beef tacos. Each meal includes sides, fruit and milk.
Luze said as long as the kids keep taking advantage of the programs, the sites will remain or possibly increase.
The last day of the program for many sites is July 30, with some continuing through Aug. 13. Meals are available Monday through Friday for all children ages 1-18 years without charge. A full list of sites and pickup times can be found on the Sioux City Schools website.
Caitlin Yamada