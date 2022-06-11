Summer program rewards children for wearing helmets

SIOUX CITY -- Opportunities Unlimited, the Sioux City Police Department and local Siouxland Dairy Queen restaurants are once again partnering on the "You've Been Ticketed" program.

As an extension of Opportunities Unlimited's Gotta Brain, Getta Helmet program, "You've Been Ticketed" is designed to encourage children to wear helmets while riding their bikes.

Children seen wearing helmets while riding bikes, scooters and skateboards will receive a ticket from Sioux City Police officers or volunteers. The tickets entitle children to one free Dairy Queen ice cream cone.

The police department is looking for volunteers to assist on the bike trails and has mountain bikes available for them to use. Each volunteer will also be given a new bike helmet.

Those interested in volunteering can call the department at 712-279-6424.

