Sun rises with still no results from caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa — For a third consecutive cycle, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential precinct caucuses featured an error or delay in reporting results.
Official results from Monday’s Democratic Iowa caucuses, the kickoff of the process that ultimately selects the nation’s next president, were delayed as the state party dealt with “inconsistencies in the reporting.”
As of 11:45 p.m., the Iowa Democratic Party had released no official results even though most precinct caucuses were finished.
Precinct leaders across the state said they had problems using the app designed to report results to the state party, and also had problems reaching the state party in order to use backup systems.
Elesha Gayman, chairwoman of the Scott County Democrats, said late Monday she was at a local union hall in Davenport collecting the vote tallies from precincts around the county. She was aware of only one precinct chair who had been able to successfully use the app to report results.
At about 10:15 p.m., Gayman said she had collected the results from 17 precincts and was waiting to report them. She said she’d been on hold for about 30 minutes.
“It’s definitely put a strain on the system,” she said.
The delay in reporting official results came on a night when the state party planned to alter the way it reported caucus results.
For the first time, the party planned to release not only the final number of state delegate equivalents earned by each candidate, but the number of participants who lined up for each candidate in the first and final rounds of caucusing.
“We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” the state party said in a statement. “In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report. This is simply a reporting issue; the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”
It is the third consecutive cycle the state parties have had an issue reporting caucus results.
In 2012, Iowa Republicans reported late on caucus night that Mitt Romney won a close race over Rick Santorum. After a recount, it was discovered that Santorum had actually beaten Romney.
In 2016, Iowa Democrats did not report the results of a historically close race between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders until the early morning hours the next day.
While Republican President Donald Trump mocked Iowa Democrats in a late-night statement, Republican Party of Iowa chairman Jeff Kaufmann implored Americans to be patient while Iowa Democrats sort out the caucus results.
“Accuracy is so much more important (than timely reporting),” Kaufmann said during an interview on WHO-TV in Des Moines. “This is transparent. The entire world is going to be able to check these numbers and audit these results. … Accuracy should take precedence here.”
The kerfuffle could all but eliminate the impact of the results, as Iowa Democrats gathered to choose a nominee to face Trump.
Early reporting from precincts across the state suggested encouraging results for Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, and a difficult night for Joe Biden.
Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar also appeared in the run for top-four finishes.
But without official results as of late Monday evening, the candidates gave generic speeches and pledged to move on to New Hampshire, whose first-in-the-nation primary election is Tuesday, February 11.
“We don’t know all the results, but we know by the time it’s all said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation. Because by all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious,” Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, told his supporters late Monday evening.
Sanders also expressed an optimistic view of the Iowa results — whenever they arrive.
“When those results are announced, I have a feeling we’re going to be doing very good here in Iowa,” Sanders, the U.S. senator from Vermont, told his supporters. “The message that Iowa has sent to the nation, the message shared by the American people, is that we want a government that represents all of us, not just wealthy campaign contributors and the 1%.”
Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, said her campaign is “one step closer to winning,” and Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, proclaimed her campaign has “beat the odds every step of the way.”
Biden, the former vice president, promised his supporters, “We’re going to get this done. …
“On to New Hampshire.”