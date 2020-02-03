Sun rises with still no results from caucuses

The delay in reporting official results came on a night when the state party planned to alter the way it reported caucus results.

For the first time, the party planned to release not only the final number of state delegate equivalents earned by each candidate, but the number of participants who lined up for each candidate in the first and final rounds of caucusing.

“We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” the state party said in a statement. “In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report. This is simply a reporting issue; the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”

It is the third consecutive cycle the state parties have had an issue reporting caucus results.

In 2012, Iowa Republicans reported late on caucus night that Mitt Romney won a close race over Rick Santorum. After a recount, it was discovered that Santorum had actually beaten Romney.