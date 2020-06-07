Sunday marks day three of no new COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury, Dakota counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, no new COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Woodbury or Dakota counties.

The number of victims of the virus ticked up gradually over the past month. Woodbury County has lost 37 people to the virus to date, while Dakota County has lost 27. Woodbury County has not recorded a new death attributable to the virus since Wednesday, while Dakota County last recorded a death on Thursday.

Both counties did record new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, but the tally was in the single digits in both cases -- nine new cases in Woodbury County and two in Dakota County.

Of Woodbury County's 2,915 known infections, 2,110 are considered recovered, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. In Dakota County, 1,268 of the 1,710 known cases have recovered.

It remains to be seen what the impact of re-opening public establishments in the area will be on the number of infections. Siouxland District Health director Kevin Grieme said last week that testing should show by the end of this week whether re-opening has led to increased virus exposure and new cases.