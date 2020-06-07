Sunday marks day three of no new COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury, Dakota counties

SIOUX CITY -- On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, no new COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Woodbury or Dakota counties.
The number of victims of the virus ticked up gradually over the past month. Woodbury County has lost 37 people to the virus to date, while Dakota County has lost 27. Woodbury County has not recorded a new death attributable to the virus since Wednesday, while Dakota County last recorded a death on Thursday.
Both counties did record new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, but the tally was in the single digits in both cases -- nine new cases in Woodbury County and two in Dakota County.
Of Woodbury County's 2,915 known infections, 2,110 are considered recovered, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. In Dakota County, 1,268 of the 1,710 known cases have recovered.
It remains to be seen what the impact of re-opening public establishments in the area will be on the number of infections. Siouxland District Health director Kevin Grieme said last week that testing should show by the end of this week whether re-opening has led to increased virus exposure and new cases.
Between MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, a total of 68 people in Sioux City were hospitalized with the virus Sunday, four more than were hospitalized Saturday.
Counties in Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska saw a total of just over 100 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday. The only counties that recorded no new infections Sunday were Cherokee, Ida and Sac in Iowa, and Cedar, Dixon and Wayne in Nebraska.
In Northwest Iowa, some 32 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, with 23 on ventilators, according to data from District 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC).
Iowa's Department of Public Health reported a total of 21,712 COVID-19 infections as of Sunday evening, of whom 12,816 are considered recovered. The state's death toll is currently 604.
A total of 189,501 Iowans have been tested for the virus, with a positive rate of about 11.5 percent. This percentage has declined considerably compared to highs in April of about 30 percent; at one point in March, 100 percent of those tested were positive.
In Nebraska, a total of 15,634 individuals have tested positive for the virus. Douglas County has by far the most infections -- 5,032 as of Sunday, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services. The state had 188 deaths attributed to the virus.
Nebraska has not reported the number of recoveries.
South Dakota has recorded a total of 5,438 infections as of Sunday, but the majority of these are considered recovered -- only 1,038 individuals are considered to have active infections. Sixty-five deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to the state's Department of Health.
