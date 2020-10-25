Sunday snowfall breaks 102-year-old record in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The record snowfall amount for Oct. 25, which had stood since before the end of World War I, was shattered by the snowstorm that descended on the region Sunday.

As of mid-day Sunday, a total of 2.9 inches of snow had fallen in Sioux City, according to the Sioux Falls National Weather Service. The previous record, of 0.7 inches, was set back in 1918.

The snow will continue flying until roughly midnight Sunday. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Woodbury, Plymouth, Sioux, Ida, O'Brien, Clay, Cherokee, Buena Vista and Dickinson counties, plus Dixon and Dakota counties in Northeast Nebraska and Union County in Southeast South Dakota, until 1 a.m. Monday. Slippery road conditions are possible throughout the area.

With chilly temperatures forecast for the area until Tuesday, the snow isn't going anywhere for the time being.

"The snow will always stay (for) the time being, because, you know, it'd be kind of funny if it got up and left," joked Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.