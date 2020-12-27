Sunny Monday forecast in Sioux City, followed by several inches of snow on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY -- Unsettled weather is expected for the early part of this week in the Sioux City metro.

Sunny skies are forecast Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, with a high temperature around 28 degrees.

Snow will likely be falling by the time the sun rises Tuesday morning and is expected to continue throughout the day. The chance of snow Tuesday is around 90 percent. The wind will pick up slightly mid-day Tuesday, with gusts of perhaps 30 miles per hour.

Jeff Chapman, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said it's not entirely clear exactly how many inches will accumulate.

"We're still a little uncertain on the amounts for the area. It does look like we're getting an impactful system into the area that could produce several inches of accumulation," Chapman said.

The snow should be finished sometime Tuesday night. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high temperature around 24 degrees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.