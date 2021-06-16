Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road traffic signal project to begin

SIOUX CITY -- Work on the Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road traffic signal project will begin Monday, according to a statement from the Sioux City Engineering Division.
The intersection will remain open to traffic, with lane closures as the contractor sets the signals. The project is expected to be completed in August.
A traffic study conducted by McClure Engineering showed the need for a new signal at the intersection, which is currently controlled by stop signs.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs during the lane closures.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
