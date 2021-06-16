 Skip to main content
Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road traffic signal project to begin
Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road traffic signal project to begin

Sunnybrook Drive traffic signal

The intersection of Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road in Sioux City is shown in January. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Work on the Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road traffic signal project will begin Monday, according to a statement from the Sioux City Engineering Division.

The intersection will remain open to traffic, with lane closures as the contractor sets the signals. The project is expected to be completed in August.

A traffic study conducted by McClure Engineering showed the need for a new signal at the intersection, which is currently controlled by stop signs.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs during the lane closures.

