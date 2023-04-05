SIOUX CITY — From 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, the Sunrise Retirement Community is hosting an Easter Hop in its front circle at 5501 Gordon Drive.
The second annual event will give attendees the chance to go from trunk to trunk and take candy and various Easter trinkets, according to a release from Sunrise. There will also be an appearance by the one and only Easter Bunny. And actual chicks and rabbits will be milling around as well.
At the event, cotton candy will be sold to help benefit residential programs and summer activities.