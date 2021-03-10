Supervisors mull using stimulus funds to cover jail funding shortfalls

Construction on the new Woodbury County jail has been delayed by a steep rise in materials costs. The price of everything from steel to lumber has jumped as much as 70 percent, leaving the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority -- a city-county entity that oversees the project -- in a bind. Voters last year approved a $50.3 million bond measure, funded by property tax hikes, to pay for the jail.

"It's a very unique situation. We had a bond issue pass, we had all the engineering done that would give us those estimates, and because of coronavirus, the material costs are way higher. And the virus didn't cause the prices to go up -- but having everybody at home, bored out of their wits, nothing to do, they tore up their house, did a project, more people are building because of the low interest rates, and you have lower-than-ever supply of wood and steel and materials that are needed, so those costs have to jump up," Radig said. "So, I think it's a very clear issue where, because of coronavirus, these bids could come in substantially higher. And this is something that, I think, coronavirus aid is intended to help fund."