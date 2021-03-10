Supervisors mull using stimulus funds to cover jail funding shortfalls

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening mulled the idea of using federal stimulus funds to help cover the expected cost overruns for the new Woodbury County jail.
The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which could be signed into law by President Joe Biden as early as Wednesday, provides funding for local governments to help cover budget shortfalls resulting from the pandemic, among many other provisions. This element of the stimulus bill has been derided by some conservatives as a bailout for financially irresponsible state and local governments.
It is not yet clear how much money Woodbury County could receive -- the county got $1.3 million from the CARES Act last year, and Supervisor Keith Radig said an unnamed state legislator had informed him the county could receive even more this time around: perhaps as much as $2 to $4 million.
It's also unclear if the federal relief dollars could even be used to pay for the jail.
"I think we do need to establish, can we use this coronavirus aid -- if we get $3 million, if we get $4 million -- can that go all to this project?" Radig said.
Construction on the new Woodbury County jail has been delayed by a steep rise in materials costs. The price of everything from steel to lumber has jumped as much as 70 percent, leaving the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority -- a city-county entity that oversees the project -- in a bind. Voters last year approved a $50.3 million bond measure, funded by property tax hikes, to pay for the jail.
"It's a very unique situation. We had a bond issue pass, we had all the engineering done that would give us those estimates, and because of coronavirus, the material costs are way higher. And the virus didn't cause the prices to go up -- but having everybody at home, bored out of their wits, nothing to do, they tore up their house, did a project, more people are building because of the low interest rates, and you have lower-than-ever supply of wood and steel and materials that are needed, so those costs have to jump up," Radig said. "So, I think it's a very clear issue where, because of coronavirus, these bids could come in substantially higher. And this is something that, I think, coronavirus aid is intended to help fund."
Ron Wieck, chairman of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority, said last week that he expected materials prices to ease by the fall, enabling the construction of the jail to proceed from there.
Radig said he was worried that outlook might be too optimistic: "I don't see inflation as something that's going to go down, but up."