Suspect in Laurel, Nebraska four-person homicide lived across the road from one of the two crime scenes

LAUREL, NEB. — More than 24 hours after four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in the 1,000-person town of Laurel, Nebraska State Patrol has named a suspect in the homicide investigation.

According to Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc, law enforcement officers arrested 42-year-old Laurel resident Jason A. Jones around 2:30 this morning after performing a SWAT team raid of his home at 206 Elm St. which was just across the road from the site of one of the two fires started three blocks apart from each other on Thursday morning.

Per Bolduc, the SWAT team did use "flash-diversionary devices" during the raid but did not exchange any gunfire with Jones.

"When he was arrested, it was discovered that he had serious burns over a large part of his body therefore he was airlifted to a hospital in Lincoln. He’s believed to be in serious condition," Bolduc said at a press conference at the Laurel Fire Station.

Bolduc then shared the names of the four victims in the case: Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55, who lived at 503 Elm St. According to Bolduc, investigators noted that each victim had suspected gunshot wounds.

The other victim, Michele Ebeling, 53, was found at 209 Elm St. and also had suspected gunshot wounds. Examination of the bodies is set for later in the day.

As of now, investigators are not able to identify a solid link between the two crime scenes.

"First of all, I want to acknowledge the indescribable grief that this community is experiencing right now and that’s going to be compounded by the betrayal of trust that they’re going to feel because a community member here is alleged to have committed these crimes," Bolduc said.

While he wasn't able to provide anything in the way of a possible motive and didn't identify any other suspects at this time, Bolduc could say Jones was arrested on probable cause for homicide but not booked because he is in the hospital. Bolduc was also able to say that he does not believe the town of Laurel is in any further danger.

A number of buildings in Laurel were on lockdown throughout Thursday. Bolduc didn't speak to how long the suspect may have stayed in town for but pointed out there were more than 60 law enforcement officers in Laurel to keep the community safe.

"It cannot be understated that this has been an entire team effort," Bolduc said. "Not only by our law enforcement partners (and) our firefighters but the entire community who has stepped up, offered assistance (and) cooperated fully with investigators."

However, Bolduc added that the work is far from over as investigators will need to process a tremendous amount of evidence which firefighters worked to preserve while attempting to put out two fires.

During an initial press conference on Thursday, Bolduc said there was reason to believe accelerants may have been used in both fires. Shortly after the second fire was reported, Bolduc said law enforcement received a tip that a silver sedan had been seen leaving Laurel. The vehicle was headed westbound on Highway 20.

"We don't believe that's the same person but we would like to talk to that person as a witness if we are able to identify them," Bolduc said.

Racquel Holloway, who has lived in Laurel since 1998, told The Journal that she saw emergency lights a few blocks away from her home, but didn't give the sight a second thought, at first. Once she heard what had happened, her reaction changed.

"Oh my gosh, I just walked to my car. And, if the suspect was anywhere around, I could've been..." she said, trailing off.

As the Friday press conference came to a close, Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda appeared to get choked up while talking about the town of Laurel.

"A good community," he said.