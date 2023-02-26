SERGEANT BLUFF -- The names of the suspect and victims of a Friday evening shooting in rural Sergeant Bluff have been released.

The suspect in the case has been identified as Raymond T. Rogers, 43, of Sergeant Bluff, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said at a press conference Sunday. Rogers is currently hospitalized in Omaha with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victims are Ashley M. Rogers, 40, of Sergeant Bluff and Gerele E. Jones, 50, of Sergeant Bluff. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting Friday. Ashley Rogers is hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies were called to 2169 Buchanan Ave., rural Sergeant Bluff, at around 6:47 p.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. Deputies found a 12-year-old boy at the residence and rescued him. They also found two men, Raymond Rogers and Jones, and a woman, Ashely Rogers, all suffering gunshot wounds. Raymond Rogers' wound was apparently self-inflicted.

As of Sunday afternoon, no charges have been filed in the case, Sheehan said.

"I've been in communication with the county attorney, Mr. Loomis, throughout the weekend. He has been very beneficial in guiding us, and assisting and answering questions as we continue to process the information and conduct our investigation," he said.

Sheehan said Raymond and Ashley Rogers were "estranged spouses."

"Have not been able to confirm whether it was technically a legal separation -- but estranged for, I've been told a year or more," Sheehan said of their relationship.

The sheriff did not provide information on Jones' relationship with the others except to confirm that he lived at the residence where the shooting occurred, as did Ashley Rogers. Raymond Rogers was listed as residing along the Old Lakeport Road in Sergeant Bluff. Sheehan said it would be a "fair characterization" to call the incident a murder-attempted-suicide.

Sheehan commended his deputies for their speedy action at the scene.

"From the time that deputies exited their squad cars, until the time they were going inside the door, was less than 30 seconds," Sheehan said. "From the time that they looked through a window and saw the injured person, it was three seconds. There was absolutely zero hesitation. They took no time to worry about their safety, completely disregarded their own safety, and went inside that home, not knowing if the scene was secured or if the shooting was over."

The sheriff also commended the 12-year-old, whose name will not be released, for his bravery in calling authorities. Sheehan added that there had been some early confusion about the boy's age; they boy had apparently mistakenly given his age as 11, but had in fact turned 12 this month.

"I have kids of my own, and a couple that are very close in age," Sheehan said. "I can't imagine what that young man went through while this was going on. But he had the courage to make the phone call and give us information that was vital to us getting there quickly. Any chance that anyone would've had to survive this incident is due to the courage this young boy, this young man, exhibited that evening."