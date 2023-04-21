SIOUX CITY — When Semehar Ghebrekidan was growing up, she didn't know if it was OK to tell her teachers that her parents were working opposite shifts.

Due to her mom's work schedule and a lack of alternative transportation, Ghebrekidan would arrive at school at 5 a.m. and sit in the foyer until classes began at 8:30 a.m. Ghebrekidan's parents were new immigrants from Ethiopia "trying to figure it out," she said.

"Sometimes, I did act out at school. It took one teacher asking the question, 'What's going on with you, ma'am?'" recalled Ghebrekidan, who grew up in Sioux Falls with her twin brother. She now serves as the City of Sioux City's community inclusion liaison. "I told her, 'I'm bored. It's all sitting here, years of energy just sitting in my core. I come to school and act out because I haven't gotten any of this energy out.'"

Ghebrekidan hopes "Suspended: Systemic Oppression in our Schools," an African American Museum of Iowa traveling exhibit, fosters conversations in the community and encourages educators to ask students who are being disruptive, sleeping in class or exhibiting other behaviors, "What's happening with you?"

The exhibit, which is on display in the City Hall Museum, 405 Sixth St., through June 31, examines the role public schools play in funneling students into the prison system. Three 8-foot by 8-foot double-sided panels present how elements of the criminal justice system have entered public schools around the country, resulting in zero tolerance policies and student policing that disproportionately affect children of color.

One of the panels informs about the impact those policies are having on marginalized groups: girls, LGBTQ, students with disabilities.

"In Iowa, Black girls are nine times as likely to be arrested at school than white girls. This is the second worst rate in the country," the panel reads.

The opening of "Suspended: Systemic Oppression in our Schools" at City Hall marks the first time the African American Museum of Iowa has come to Sioux City.

The Cedar Rapids-based African American Museum of Iowa, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, is the only statewide museum devoted to preserving African American history and culture. Its mission incudes exhibiting and teaching Iowa's African American heritage.

"We've been definitely trying to focus on more relevant topics. And, this is certainly one that is heavily talked about right now," said LaNisha Cassell, the museum's executive director.

Cassell said a fact that surprises most people who view the exhibit is that school resource officers, or SROs, have been in school systems for decades. The first police officer was placed in a junior high school in Flint, Michigan, in 1958.

"I think a lot of people, because it's a topic that's hot right now, think it's a little bit newer," Cassell said. "It's been a long-standing thing."

The exhibit also shines a light on seclusion rooms or isolation rooms, which are typically padded and measure 6-foot by 6-foot. In 2017, the Iowa Department of Education found that the Iowa City Community School District violated state and federal laws in its use of seclusion rooms. The rooms were used 455 times, mostly for minor disciplinary issues, such as talking back or cell phone use.

Also in 2017, a third grader in the Cedar Rapids Community School District had an emotional breakdown and was placed in a windowless electrical closet, which was being used as a seclusion room. The district is still under investigation, per the exhibit.

"I had never heard of that before, that there's something that an adult can put a child in because they're disciplining behavior," Ghebrekidan said.

Cassell noted that the museum recently facilitated a discussion at the Cedar Rapids Public Library to "dig deeper" on the use of seclusion rooms and hear different perspectives. She said one of the individuals in attendance expressed support for seclusion rooms as a protective measure for teachers, while a person of color shared some of the side effects of being locked in such a room.

"I think both of them got something out of that, those two individuals," Cassell said. "It was a really good conversation. That's what we want to do. We want people to have those kinds of deeper-dive conversations."

For more information about the African American Museum of Iowa, visit blackiowa.org.