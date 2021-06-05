SUX Pride 2021: It's pronounced 'Sioux' Pride

Tony Pier, the technical director of the SUX Pride performances, was on vacation from his job in Washington, D.C., and came to Sioux City to work on the shows. The festival, he said, has historically required a lot from the people who make it happen -- he joked that this was the first year he and Meland didn't get into a fight during the festival.

"In our old location, I would show up at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, but then I wouldn't leave until 5 a.m. on Sunday morning," Pier said.

A very scaled-down version of Sioux City's LGBTQ+ event was held at the Convention Center last August; this year's event was essentially back to normal.

"We scaled down, everybody had to wear masks, we had gallons and gallons and gallons of sanitizer" at last summer's Pride, McCulley said.

Last year was also the first time SUX Pride had been held in the Convention Center.

McCulley and several other people associated with the event said having it in the air-conditioned Convention Center is for the best -- temperatures climbed to around 95 degrees Saturday afternoon, so the outdoors would have been unpleasant for all involved. Particularly the drag queens, who usually wear heavy makeup, tight-fitting gowns, nylon stockings and layers of padding.