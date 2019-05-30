SIOUX CITY -- SUX Pride will hold its third annual Pride festival Saturday at Doxx Warehouse Bar, 1219 5th St.
The festival begins at 10 a.m. with an Equality March through downtown, to the Wilber Aalfes Library and back to Doxx. Guest speakers also will talk about the importance of equality of all people, not just in the LGBTQA community.
As the march returns to the festival, the Street Fair will open at noon and run until 4 p.m. with over 75 different booths.
Starting at 1 p.m. there will be family friendly drag show, drag story time, and a chance for people of all ages to dance with the drag queens and kings.
A seminar called "How to be a Queen 101" will begin at 2 p.m. The event will include tips of performance, illusions, and the many makeup tricks used in the art form.
On the main stage starting at 4 p.m. is the "Best of the Midwest" Drag show with entertainers from around the tri-state area.
The Sequin Soup Kitchen begins at 4:30 p.m. with a live interactive cooking demonstration. Hosted by two drag queens, it includes live vocals, comedy and lots of food samples.
All events from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. are free and open to all ages. After 6 p.m., all events are restricted to ages 21 and over. Wrist bands can be purchased for $10 at the customer service booth during the day, or at the gate the night of the event.
Paws & Claws Drag Queen Bingo will be on the Doxx stage starting at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Siouxland Humane Society. Proceeds from VIP ticket sales and t-shirt sales also will go to the charity.
On the main stage at 7 p.m. is the Lip Sync Battle.
The All-Star show on the main stage features performers with over 200 titles. The cast includes: Mari Jane (former Miss Gay USofA Newcomer), Giselle Jacobs (Miss Fire and Brimstone), Matthew Steele (Nebraska All American Gent and former National Showman), and Aurora Sexton (former Miss Gay USofA, former Entertainer of the Year, and former Miss Gay America).