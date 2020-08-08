Swimming lessons are hands-off for instructors in summer of 2020

SIOUX CITY -- Instructors are "hands-off" when it comes to teaching young students how to swim at Sioux City's municipal pools.
Instead, parents are being called upon to fill that void, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Obviously, that's for the safety of our instructors, so they're minimizing exposure to dozens and dozens of kids throughout the summer," said Sioux City Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes.
Byrnes said swim instructors wear face masks anytime they cannot maintain social distancing guidelines.
"If they're up on a deck and a mom or dad and their child are in the water far enough away, while they're teaching, they can have them down," he said. "For the most part, they just leave them up when they're teaching the entire lesson."
In spite of these changes, Byrnes said the demand for swimming lessons has remained fairly steady in comparison to other years, when parents weren't required to get wet. Byrnes said class ratios used to be 8 to 10 children per instructor, now, he said only a maximum of six students are allowed. That's a total of 12 participants with an accompanying parent.
"There's still a hunger and a demand for it," Byrnes said of swimming lessons. "Our numbers are still really steady. I think the scheduling became an issue for some families."
Byrnes said he recognizes that parent participation in swimming lessons may be a "burden" for some parents time-wise. In the past, some parents have enjoyed the convenience of being able to sit outside the pool in their work attire, watch their child's lesson and then return to their jobs, without having to worry about showering and changing clothes.
"One thing we're really trying to do is making it a fun learning experience. It's been received pretty well. It's just a good fun time," Byrnes said. "Instead of just blowing bubbles, we'll see who can blow the most bubbles between the mom and her kid."
Jacque Perez, wellness director at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, said the Y's instructors are also teaching swimming lessons from the deck and asking parents to be in the water with young children.
"Our instructors are teaching the lesson from the deck and instructing the parent how to do that hands-on stuff in the pool," she said.
Perez said lessons are taking place in both of the Y's indoor pools in smaller groups. The outdoor pool, which owned by the City of South Sioux City and managed by the Y, is not opening this summer. Perez said the Y is requiring families to bring their own pool noodles with them in effort to prevent cross-contamination.
"If they need some sort of flotation device for the lesson, the parents are asked to bring that with them," she said.
Perez said lifeguards have to be wearing masks when they are walking to the pool, enter the pool, approach a member to talk or while in the locker room.
"When they're on the stand 6 feet away, they don't have to have it on them," she said. "They always have the mask with them."
Perez said the demand for swimming lessons at the Y is not as high as in summers' past. She said a lot of past participants came from camps.
"I just don't think people are putting it as a priority this summer," she said. "A lot of our summer swim lessons were with groups of kids coming in from other organizations, so we don't have those this summer, because a lot of those organizations aren't offering their summer programming."
Perez said swimming lessons continue to be a part of the Y's Summer Care, a full-day, 8-week program for students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
"We've done a lot in our facility to take precautions," she said. "All of (the lessons) are scheduled out so there won't be any people crossing lanes. We have details on pool deck to keep kids away, longer breaks between lessons and decreased lesson sizes."
