Swimming lessons are hands-off for instructors in summer of 2020

Byrnes said he recognizes that parent participation in swimming lessons may be a "burden" for some parents time-wise. In the past, some parents have enjoyed the convenience of being able to sit outside the pool in their work attire, watch their child's lesson and then return to their jobs, without having to worry about showering and changing clothes.

"One thing we're really trying to do is making it a fun learning experience. It's been received pretty well. It's just a good fun time," Byrnes said. "Instead of just blowing bubbles, we'll see who can blow the most bubbles between the mom and her kid."

Jacque Perez, wellness director at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, said the Y's instructors are also teaching swimming lessons from the deck and asking parents to be in the water with young children.

"Our instructors are teaching the lesson from the deck and instructing the parent how to do that hands-on stuff in the pool," she said.

Perez said lessons are taking place in both of the Y's indoor pools in smaller groups. The outdoor pool, which owned by the City of South Sioux City and managed by the Y, is not opening this summer. Perez said the Y is requiring families to bring their own pool noodles with them in effort to prevent cross-contamination.