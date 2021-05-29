Take a side trip to Northwest Iowa's Loess Hills, Trinity Heights statues

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More than 100,000 people from around the world flock each year to the inspirational destination that blends art, nature and the teachings of Christianity.

Visitors can sit on benches and admire the 30-foot steel statues of Jesus and his mother, Mary, light a candle in the Divine Mercy Adoration Chapel, or view a hand-carved wood sculpture of the Last Supper.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Queen of Peace was dedicated in 1993. Almost immediately, buses began regularly driving up the dirt road so tourists could get a glimpse of the 30-foot tall stainless steel statue created by nationally renowned sculptor Dale Lamphere, of Spearfish, South Dakota.

On the grounds pillars or bollards accompany shrines depicting the six places where Mary appeared in the world. The 10 Commandments and eight beatitudes delivered by Christ in the Sermon on the Mount are also present.

Flight 232 Memorial

Along Sioux City's riverfront is a monument that recalls the heroism and care given by the hundreds of people who turned out to help that fateful day when United Airlines Flight 232 crashed.