Take a side trip to Northwest Iowa's Loess Hills, Trinity Heights statues

For visitors following the Lewis & Clark Trail in the Sioux City area, set aside time for convenient side trips to check out some other fascinating attractions.
Loess Hills
The landscape of the Loess Hills is unlike any other found in North America -- rolling hills give way to steep bluffs adjacent to the Missouri River.
Loess, pronounced "luss," means loose or crumbly in German.
These hills were formed by wind-deposited silt from the Missouri River Valley flood plain 10,000 to 20,000 years ago. China is the only other place in the world that has taller loess formations.
The Loess Hills stretch from Westfield, Iowa, in the north to Mound City, Missouri. The western Loess Hills once were home to elk, buffalo, wolves and black bear, among other wildlife. Native American tribes, including the Sioux and Omaha Indians, camped and hunted in the hills and used them for burial grounds.
Today, Loess Hills is an outdoor lover's paradise, equipped with public camping, boating, fishing and hunting areas, as well as hiking and biking trails.
Trinity Heights
Trinity Heights is Catholic in theology, but ecumenical in intent and appeal.
More than 100,000 people from around the world flock each year to the inspirational destination that blends art, nature and the teachings of Christianity.
Visitors can sit on benches and admire the 30-foot steel statues of Jesus and his mother, Mary, light a candle in the Divine Mercy Adoration Chapel, or view a hand-carved wood sculpture of the Last Supper.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Queen of Peace was dedicated in 1993. Almost immediately, buses began regularly driving up the dirt road so tourists could get a glimpse of the 30-foot tall stainless steel statue created by nationally renowned sculptor Dale Lamphere, of Spearfish, South Dakota.
On the grounds pillars or bollards accompany shrines depicting the six places where Mary appeared in the world. The 10 Commandments and eight beatitudes delivered by Christ in the Sermon on the Mount are also present.
Flight 232 Memorial
Along Sioux City's riverfront is a monument that recalls the heroism and care given by the hundreds of people who turned out to help that fateful day when United Airlines Flight 232 crashed.
The Flight 232 memorial, which is located in Chris Larsen Park, pays tribute to all those who survived and those who responded. It was unveiled nearly five years after the July 19, 1989 crash, and was the result of several proposals that aimed to catch the community spirit.
Dale Lamphere sculpted "The Spirit of Siouxland," a statue based on a photo taken by former Journal photographer Gary Anderson showing Col. Dennis Nielsen of what was then known as Sioux City's 185th Fighter Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, carrying 3-year-old Spencer Bailey from the scene.
The statue faces the Missouri River, where all three Siouxland states involved in rescue efforts can be seen. On a sidewalk leading to the sculpture are large stones, each containing a plaque engraved with quotes from people involved in that day. Trees line the sidewalk, creating a canopy to embrace the visitor just as Siouxland embraced the victims' families after the crash.