Takeout food provides gathering opportunity in era of COVID-19

"This is the first time I haven't been working since I was 16 so it's a little unusual for me. But I am enjoying the time off. I live on an acreage so I get a lot of time to ride my horse and I've gotten extra things done. I am missing everyone from work," Yockey said. "It will be nice to get back and see everybody."

Blume is getting a jump on spring cleaning with her husband, Steve, and children Joe, 17, and Rylie, 13.

"My kids are home and I am actually enjoying the time with them. We're spending time outside and they are walking the dogs. For me it's been fine. I haven't been going stir crazy or anything," Blume said.

Her family has ordered takeout since restaurants closed to dine-in service.

"It's been a teaching experience. I've been teaching them how to do laundry and they've been cleaning their rooms," Blume said.

Yockey and her husband, Spencer, are finishing projects on their acreage, which they used to reserve for weekends.

The ladies weren't the only people enjoying takeout in a park setting. Joey Posivio stopped to eat his A&W cheeseburger at a picnic table at Sergeant Floyd Monument park.