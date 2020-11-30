 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Talks of South Sioux City mask mandate to continue
View Comments
top story

Talks of South Sioux City mask mandate to continue

{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- More study and data are needed before deciding whether to issue a mask mandate in South Sioux City, the city's health board decided Monday.

The five-member board will seek more statistics and also attempt to survey local businesses to determine how many residents comply with mask requirements already in place. State officials from Gov. Pete Ricketts on down have strongly recommended mask wearing in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when social distancing can't be maintained. Nebraska has no statewide mask mandate.

Rod Koch

Koch

South Sioux City mayor Rod Koch said his own personal observations are that most people are heeding those recommendations.

"No matter where I go, I see people wearing a mask," Koch said.

Koch and other board members want to get a better idea of how many people already are wearing masks when out and about. Board members said raising awareness through public service announcements may be just as effective as a mandate if it's found that a high percentage of people are wearing them.

The board will resume its discussion in a week.

Board members seemed to be against pairing the mandate with fines for not wearing masks.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dakota County Health Department director Natasha Ritchison, who is not a health board member, told members that 81 new cases of the virus were reported Monday in Dakota County, which has seen 3,223 total positive COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness. The county has seen its average rate of positive tests rise from 9% during the summer to above 25% some days in recent weeks. It stood at 21.9% Monday. All those are above the goal of 5%, the level that is considered to be wide-spread community transmission.

Along with frequent hand washing, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowds, wearing a mask is a cheap, harmless way to slow down the virus' spread, Ritchison said.

"I'm all on board to do anything I can to mitigate this threat," she said.

In a letter to Dakota County residents last week, county, city, school and health leaders urged everyone to wear masks in public if social distancing isn't possible and to avoid crowded spaces and close contact with others.

If the health board were to vote for a mandate, the measure would go to the South Sioux City Council for a vote.

As the number of cases rose dramatically in November, seven of the 10 largest cities in Nebraska approved mask mandates.

With metro coronavirus cases surging, South Sioux City panel to consider mask mandate
Enforcement of Iowa COVID policies in bars, restaurants heats up
'The ER never stops': On the front lines of the COVID-19 spike
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City firefighters battle house fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News