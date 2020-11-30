Talks of South Sioux City mask mandate to continue

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- More study and data are needed before deciding whether to issue a mask mandate in South Sioux City, the city's health board decided Monday.

The five-member board will seek more statistics and also attempt to survey local businesses to determine how many residents comply with mask requirements already in place. State officials from Gov. Pete Ricketts on down have strongly recommended mask wearing in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when social distancing can't be maintained. Nebraska has no statewide mask mandate.

South Sioux City mayor Rod Koch said his own personal observations are that most people are heeding those recommendations.

"No matter where I go, I see people wearing a mask," Koch said.

Koch and other board members want to get a better idea of how many people already are wearing masks when out and about. Board members said raising awareness through public service announcements may be just as effective as a mandate if it's found that a high percentage of people are wearing them.

The board will resume its discussion in a week.

Board members seemed to be against pairing the mandate with fines for not wearing masks.

