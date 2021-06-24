TAP participants learn about fire and EMS

SIOUX CITY — Participants in the Transition Alliance Program (TAP) got the opportunity to learn about firefighters and paramedics on Thursday.

Individuals from the Sioux City Fire Rescue and EMS spoke to the young adults about what being a firefighter or paramedic involves.

Alyzabeth Lamoureux, a junior, said it was fun to learn about the different departments. She wanted to hear more about EMS because she likes to help people.

Lamoureux wants to be a teacher and she hopes that if anything were to happen in her classroom, she would be able to help.

TAP is a partnership between community school districts like Sioux City Community School District and the Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services to assist young adults with disabilities as they transition into post-secondary education, receive vocational training and learn to live independently.

Brian Trometer, the TAP coordinator at North High School, said the activities are a way to learn independent living skills - such as who to call in an emergency - and teach them about different careers.