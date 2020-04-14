Tax Day 2020: Coronavirus turns business upside down for some Sioux City tax preparers

SIOUX CITY -- In any normal year, the latter part of March and the first half of April would be a brisk time of year for tax preparers.
It's not exactly like that this year.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has prompted people to stay home as much as possible, to the point that some who normally get their taxes filed in person aren't doing so. Tax preparation offices that once welcomed walk-ins are now asking clients to make an appointment, in a bid to prevent waiting rooms from becoming a hive of virus transmission.
And the IRS has moved Tax Day -- normally April 15 -- to July 15, giving filers much more time.
Maria Herrera, the general manager of Liberty Tax Service on Pierce Street, had to lay off most of her staffers, including the human billboards who stand on the sidewalk and entice customers inside.
"I did have to pretty much let everybody go," Herrera said. Business has slowed and several of her employees needed to tend to their children as schools closed.
There have been days when Herrera, the sole tax preparer left in the office, had no clients at all. She has been fielding calls from people inquiring about the $1,200 stimulus checks from the federal government, as they relate to their tax status.
"It's picked up a little bit, because people want to come in and file their taxes so they can get that money," she said. "But it's still not what we would normally see because the deadline has extended."
One popular tax filing service for lower-income people has stopped filing taxes entirely. The Center for Siouxland's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program was suspended March 17.
Jonette Spurlock, executive director of the Center for Siouxland, said pandemic-related staffing issues have made it largely impossible for VITA to continue its tax operations.
"Most of our volunteers are college students, which, they're gone, and then our other largest group (of volunteers) is that vulnerable population, because we have a lot of retired teachers and tax people, who are in that vulnerable category," Spurlock said.
On the plus side, Spurlock said VITA volunteers had completed nearly 1,500 tax returns by the time the program was suspended last month -- lower-income individuals are somewhat known to depend on money they get in their tax refunds, and so are known to file taxes before the normal April 15 deadline.
"The majority of people who rely on it -- as their savings or their income -- come in real early and get their taxes done," she said.
Spurlock said the VITA program will re-start once it's safe for the volunteers to do so. For those who have not yet filed their taxes and feel confident about their ability to do it themselves, Spurlock recommends a website called myfreetaxes.com.
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, who is also the proprietor of the bookkeeping and tax preparation firm R.E. Scott Co., was a bit more sanguine about the situation. The small office is still up and running, though some clients are less interested in having their taxes filed in-person.
"We're running about the same," he said. "Historically, we do a lot of returns with the people sitting right in front of us. We've seen a lot of people wanting to drop them off, mail them in, email them, rather than actually coming in."
