Tax Day 2020: Coronavirus turns business upside down for some Sioux City tax preparers

"It's picked up a little bit, because people want to come in and file their taxes so they can get that money," she said. "But it's still not what we would normally see because the deadline has extended."

One popular tax filing service for lower-income people has stopped filing taxes entirely. The Center for Siouxland's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program was suspended March 17.

Jonette Spurlock, executive director of the Center for Siouxland, said pandemic-related staffing issues have made it largely impossible for VITA to continue its tax operations.

"Most of our volunteers are college students, which, they're gone, and then our other largest group (of volunteers) is that vulnerable population, because we have a lot of retired teachers and tax people, who are in that vulnerable category," Spurlock said.

On the plus side, Spurlock said VITA volunteers had completed nearly 1,500 tax returns by the time the program was suspended last month -- lower-income individuals are somewhat known to depend on money they get in their tax refunds, and so are known to file taxes before the normal April 15 deadline.