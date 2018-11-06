SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Final poll numbers Tuesday night indicate that South Sioux City voters were not swayed by a measure to increase sales taxes.
More than 53 percent of South Sioux City voters rejected the measure, which would have raised sales taxes from 7 to 7.5 percent.
A proposed half-cent sales tax hike saw far more support in Dakota City, where polls indicated nearly 59 percent in favor. The measure would raise the city's overall sales tax rate to 6.5 percent from its current 6 percent.
In Hubbard, voters weighed a 1.5 percent sales tax increase, from 5.5 to 7 percent. Returns show more than 56 percent voted in favor of the measure.
South Sioux City major Rod Koch, running unopposed, cruised to reelection with more than 95 percent of the vote.
Eight candidates ran for four at-large positions on the South Sioux Council. Winners in that race included incumbents Bruce A. Davis, John W. Sanders and Dennis Nelson, who each got between 14 and 16 percent of the vote. Newcomer James Gunsolley was positioned to be the fourth at-large Council member, with more than 13 percent of the vote.
Three candidates ran unopposed for three seats on the South Sioux City School Board: incumbents Marcia Mahon and Kevin O'Dell and Robert R. Rapp.
In Dakota City, three candidates sought two at-large seats on the City Council: incumbents Andy Backman and James Varvais and challenger Ronald L. Haase. Varvais lost his seat, with less than 27 percent of the vote.
There was only one contested race for a Dakota County office. Three candidates -- Republican Janet Gill, Republican Troy Launsby, Democrat Ron Hartnett and Democrat Larry Albenesius -- were competing for two seats. Hartnett lost, while and Albenesius beat Launsby by fewer than 30 votes.
The following incumbents ran unopposed: Republican Jeff Curry, county assessor; Democrat Kimberly M. Watson, county attorney; Republican Joan Spencer, county clerk; Democrat Phyllis J. Obermeyer, clerk of the district court; Democrat Robert J. Giese, county treasurer; Democrat Louvontree Hunter, public defender; and Republican Chris Kleinberg, county sheriff. Each had more than 95 percent of the vote.