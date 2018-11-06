SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- With returns trickling in Tuesday night, early results Tuesday night indicated that South Sioux City voters were not swayed by a measure to increase sales taxes.
As of 10:30 p.m. more than 52 percent of South Sioux City votes rejected the measure, which would have raised sales taxes from 7 to 7.5 percent.
A proposed half-cent sales tax hike saw far more support in Dakota City, where polls indicated nearly 59 percent in favor. The measure would raise the city's overall sales tax rate to 6.5 percent from its current 6 percent.
In Hubbard, voters weighed a 1.5 percent sales tax increase, from 5.5 to 7 percent. Returns showed support for the measure running above 56 percent.
South Sioux City major Rod Koch, running unopposed, apparently cruised to reelection, with more than 96 percent of the vote.
Eight candidates ran for four at-large positions on the South Sioux Council. Leaders in that race included incumbents Bruce A. Davis, John W. Sanders and Dennis Nelson, who each got between 14 and 17 percent of the vote. Newcomer James Gunsolley was positioned to be the fourth at-large Council member, with almost 14 percent of the vote.
Three candidates ran unopposed for three seats on the South Sioux City School Board: incumbents Marcia Mahon and Kevin O'Dell and Robert R. Rapp. Each is expected to win.
In Dakota City, three candidates sought two at-large seats on the City Council: incumbents Andy Backman and James Varvais and challenger Ronald L. Haase. Varvais was positioned to lose his seat, with less than 27 percent of the vote.
There was only one contested race for a Dakota County office. Three candidates -- Republican Janet Gill, Republican Troy Launsby, Democrat Ron Hartnett and Democrat Larry Albenesius -- were competing for two seats. Hartnett and Albenesius looked likely to lose this race.
The following incumbents ran unopposed: Republican Jeff Curry, county assessor; Democrat Kimberly M. Watson, county attorney; Republican Joan Spencer, county clerk; Democrat Phyllis J. Obermeyer, clerk of the district court; Democrat Robert J. Giese, county treasurer; Democrat Louvontree Hunter, public defender; and Republican Chris Kleinberg, county sheriff. Each had more than 96 percent of the vote.