Taylor, Radig, De Witt, Gill sworn into office in ceremony Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- Three Woodbury County Supervisors and County Auditor Pat Gill were sworn into office in a ceremony at the Woodbury County Courthouse Thursday.
District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer administered the oath to supervisors Jeremy Taylor, Keith Radig, Rocky De Witt and Gill.
Taylor, a Republican who formerly represented District 2 on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, resigned in January after questions arose surrounding his place of residence and Gill's subsequent revocation of his voter registration. In November Taylor won a seat in District 3, which was previously held by Marty Pottebaum, the only Democrat on the board.
With Taylor's defeat of Pottebaum, the five-person board is now comprised entirely of Republicans.
"Taxpayers have put a conservative board here, and I'm a part of that, so I'm looking forward to tackling what's going to be a tough budget year," said Taylor, who placed his hand on a Bible held by his wife, Kim, during the swearing-in, the only one of the four to do so.
Taylor said the Board of Supervisors hadn't been controlled by one party "during my lifetime," adding that county residents expect fiscal conservatism from the all-Republican group.
"I think the voters have given us a mandate to really look hard at the budget," he said.
Gill was the sole Democrat to win office countywide in this election. His re-election, to a seventh four-year term, came amid a tumultuous time in his office.
This summer, President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, joined by other Republican political groups, sued the county (along with several other Iowa counties) for mailing absentee ballot requests to voters with their information already filled in. In so doing, the auditor's office allegedly violated a directive from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
"Absolutely it was the most challenging year that I've ever experienced in my time as the county auditor," Gill said. "We try to do the best we can, we don't always get it perfect, but most of the time we get it mostly right, and that's what I think occurred this year. That's why the voters returned me to office."
Gill attributed his victory to his reputation with voters, given the poor performance of other Democrats on the ballot in the county.
"It wasn't a good year for Democrats, especially countywide here in Woodbury County, so I feel pretty good about (being re-elected)," Gill said. "I think at this level, politics at the local level, get pretty personal and people get to know who you are and what you stand for."
Woodbury County Sheriff-elect Chad Sheehan will be sworn in at a ceremony Saturday morning at the Law Enforcement Center.