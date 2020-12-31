Taylor, Radig, De Witt, Gill sworn into office in ceremony Thursday

Gill was the sole Democrat to win office countywide in this election. His re-election, to a seventh four-year term, came amid a tumultuous time in his office.

This summer, President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, joined by other Republican political groups, sued the county (along with several other Iowa counties) for mailing absentee ballot requests to voters with their information already filled in. In so doing, the auditor's office allegedly violated a directive from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

"Absolutely it was the most challenging year that I've ever experienced in my time as the county auditor," Gill said. "We try to do the best we can, we don't always get it perfect, but most of the time we get it mostly right, and that's what I think occurred this year. That's why the voters returned me to office."

Gill attributed his victory to his reputation with voters, given the poor performance of other Democrats on the ballot in the county.

"It wasn't a good year for Democrats, especially countywide here in Woodbury County, so I feel pretty good about (being re-elected)," Gill said. "I think at this level, politics at the local level, get pretty personal and people get to know who you are and what you stand for."

Woodbury County Sheriff-elect Chad Sheehan will be sworn in at a ceremony Saturday morning at the Law Enforcement Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.